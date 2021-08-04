Veracity Capital LLC Sells 136 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.89. 118,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $436.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

