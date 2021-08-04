Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 443,802 shares during the period.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCEL opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.58 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

