Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCEL traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 887,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 627.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

