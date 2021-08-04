Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.08. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

