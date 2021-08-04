Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.95. 24,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,846. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

