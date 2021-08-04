Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 2.5%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. 725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 716,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $666.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

