ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 1st

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,579. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.85.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.