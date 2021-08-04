Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Victory Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.