Vinci’s (VCISY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a $27.19 target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

