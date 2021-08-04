Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,802. The company has a market cap of $395.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.