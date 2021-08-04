Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

