VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

VQSLF stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of -1.16. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

