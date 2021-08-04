Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 25,982 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

