Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,326 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTOCU. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $846,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

