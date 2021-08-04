Virtu Financial LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jiayin Group worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of JFIN opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $213.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JFIN. Roth Capital increased their target price on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

