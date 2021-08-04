Virtu Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 549.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,560 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Daré Bioscience worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

