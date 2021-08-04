Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.