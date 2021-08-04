Virtu Financial LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 189,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

SPB stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.