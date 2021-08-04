Virtu Financial LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,954 shares of company stock worth $27,277,755 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

