Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of V stock opened at $237.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.