Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Vista Gold stock opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.59 million and a P/E ratio of -51.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.