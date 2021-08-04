Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Vista Gold stock opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.59 million and a P/E ratio of -51.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.