Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,323 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,144,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE VST opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.27. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

