Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 332.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

