Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in PROG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PRG opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99.
PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
