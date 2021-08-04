Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in PROG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

