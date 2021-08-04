Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

