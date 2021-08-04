Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,013 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

