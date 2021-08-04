Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $86,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,416 shares of company stock worth $3,925,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

