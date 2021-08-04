Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Party City Holdco worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company has a market cap of $960.49 million, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

