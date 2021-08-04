Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

NYSE:INSP opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.