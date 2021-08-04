Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 39,804 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,804 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

