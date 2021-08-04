Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

FAN stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Monday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £968.26 million and a P/E ratio of 92.45.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

