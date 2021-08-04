Vortex Defi Market Cap Tops $42,178.10 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $42,178.10 and $2,020.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.