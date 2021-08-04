Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voya Financial stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

