W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

GWW opened at $445.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.07. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $336.91 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

