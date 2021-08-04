W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $445.95 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $336.91 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.