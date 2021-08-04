Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WKCMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised shares of Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.00. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

