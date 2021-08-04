Warburg Research Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HDD opened at €1.93 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of €2.17 ($2.55).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.