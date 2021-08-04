Warburg Research Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.93 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of €2.17 ($2.55).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

