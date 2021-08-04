Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDPSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux cut Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of WDPSF stock remained flat at $$42.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

