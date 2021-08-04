Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 16th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE HCC opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HCC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.