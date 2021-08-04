Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.54 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

