Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.19. 30,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,010. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $23,524,306. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.