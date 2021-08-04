Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.81

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.81 and last traded at $149.75, with a volume of 18734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,524,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 211.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.