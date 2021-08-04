Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.27.

NYSE:WAT opened at $391.75 on Wednesday. Waters has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $394.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 33.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 65.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

