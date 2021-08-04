WAX Market Cap Reaches $281.06 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $281.06 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00093874 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,766,441,684 coins and its circulating supply is 1,692,559,885 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.