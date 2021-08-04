Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 883 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $304.57 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $302.69. The stock has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.