Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $208,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in CDW by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $185.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.