Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8,294 Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $713,000.

PTMC opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.