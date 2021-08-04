Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8,294 Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $713,000.

PTMC opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

