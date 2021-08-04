Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Navient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.