Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

