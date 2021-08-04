Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $76,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.42. 3,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $273.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

